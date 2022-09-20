Single adults of all age groups and walks of life can rejoice again, because the monthly Mix and Mingle Singles Event returns this Thursday.

This month's event well be at a new location, Black Tooth Brewing Company, from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm on Thursday, September 22nd, 2022.

The event organizers, Alaina Walker, Kim Lawrence and Linda Terrell, are very happy so far with the buzz surrounding Mix and Mingle. Alaina stated:

Our singles group is evolving with each event. The event is an opportunity for the singles in our community to make new friends and connections.

Get our free mobile app

This is the third event in as many months, with the motto being simple and to the point: "Singles only".

If you're tired of dating sites and apps, have a fear of being catfished, or you just want a chance to meet up, face-to-face, with like-minded eligible folks, this is just the event you've been waiting for.

Come out and enjoy some awesome games, beer and meet new people, right here in the Casper area.

Also, make sure to follow the official Mix and Mingle Facebook page to stay up to date on all future events and definitely don't forget to spread the word to other local singles!

Top 23 Best Places to Get a Hamburger in Casper