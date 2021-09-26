Merkel’s Bloc Stumbles Badly in Germany; Horse-Trading Ahead

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s center-left Social Democrats and outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel’s center-right bloc are both laying claim to lead the country’s next government.

That's despite projections on Sunday that show the long-time leader’s party heading for its worst-ever result in a national election.

Europe’s biggest economy appeared to be on course for lengthy haggling to form a new government.

A three-party governing coalition with environmentalist Greens and the pro-business Free Democrats would provide the likeliest route to power for both leading parties.

Only one of three candidates to succeed Merkel looked happy: the Social Democrats’ Olaf Scholz, who pulled his party out of a years-long slump.

Merkel will stay on in a caretaker role until a successor is sworn in.