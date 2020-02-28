Man Wanted for Triple Murder in Calif. Arrested Near Cheyenne

A 33-year-old Mead Valley, California, man accused of murdering three men at a cemetery in Perris, California, on Feb. 17 was arrested east of Cheyenne Thursday, the Wyoming Highway Patrol said.

Sgt. Jeremy Beck says troopers stopped Jose Luis Torres Garcia near the Burns exit on Interstate 80 around 11:20 a.m. after a "registration check returned with a hit."

"It had been entered that this vehicle was being sought in connection with that incident in California," said Beck. "It worked out good for everyone to be able to get him in custody."

Garcia is currently being held in the Laramie County jail awaiting extradition back to California.