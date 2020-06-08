Man Gets 10 Years Following I-80 Drug Bust Near Cheyenne

A Mexico man who was arrested along with three others following a drug bust on Interstate 80 near Cheyenne last year has been sentenced to 10 years in federal prison.

Rigoberto Ventura-Lemus, also known as Victor Angel Demayuga-Luna, 33, was sentenced Wednesday for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and heroin and aiding and abetting.

According to an affidavit, Ventura-Lemus, Sean Collins, Lisa Kruse and Marco Cespedes-Ventura were arrested on Feb. 23, 2019, after troopers stopped their two vehicles for speeding and discovered 22.9 pounds of methamphetamine and .95 pounds of heroin in one of the vehicles.

It was learned from interviews that Ventura-Lemus had paid Collins and Kruse, both of Oregon, to drive the vehicles to Nebraska since they had valid driver's licenses.

Ventura-Lemus will be on supervised release for five years once he's released from prison.