Man Dies in Crash After Driving Wrong Way on I-80 in Wyoming

A 32-year-old Illinois man was killed and two others injured in a three-vehicle crash on Interstate 80 Sunday night.

It happened around 9:15 p.m. near milepost 224, just east of Sinclair.

The Wyoming Highway Patrol says Zennon Krupa was driving the wrong way on the interstate when he crashed head-on with a semi, glancing off and crashing into the front of a car.

Krupa was ejected from his SUV and died at the scene.

Two other people were also reportedly injured in the crash, but the patrol didn't say to what extent​.

Krupa is the 81st person to die on Wyoming's highways this year.

