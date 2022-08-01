Lusk Native Wins CFD Barrel Racing Championship

Emotionally drained by the death of an uncle hospitalized in Cheyenne, barrel racer Andrea Busby rose to the challenge on her horse 'Tito' to win Cheyenne Frontier Days on Sunday. Busby is from Niobrara County - Wyoming's least populated - and she gave it all in front of a massive crowd gathered for the championship round at the world's largest outdoor western celebration. Her winning time on Sunday was 17.13 and beat a very talented field in the short go"

