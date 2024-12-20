Life Saving Advice for Driving on Wyoming Roads in the Winter

"Winter is almost here, which means slick roads and challenging driving conditions. In this week’s WYDOT Report, Doug McGee reminds us how to stay safe on the road when the weather turns bad" says WYDOT Public Affairs' Doug McGee.

Check out these life-saving tips from WYDOT for safe winter driving.

Safe Winter Driving in Wyoming “Crashes spike in winter months when driving conditions become more challenging. Staying safe on the roads in winter weather requires extra caution and careful driving" notes WYDOT. Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, Townsquare Media