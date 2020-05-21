Life Care of Casper Resident Tests Positive for COVID-19

A Casper nursing facility confirmed Thursday that one of its residents tested positive for COVID-19 and has since been hospitalized.

The Casper-Natrona County Health Department "conducted 100% testing of [the facility's] residents and associates" on Thursday, according to a statement from Life Care Center of Casper.

"We're honored to have their support and will continue partnering with them as we receive results and move forward caring for our residents," Executive Director Tess Bailey said.

Any Life Care resident who tests positive for the virus will be placed in isolation within the facility.

If an associate tests positive, Bailey said, they will recover at home and only return to work when CDC guidelines for returning to work are met.

Earlier Thursday, Casper-Natrona County Health officials announced the positive test result, but did not disclose the name of the nursing home involved. They said 256 people were advised to quarantine following the positive test result.

According to the health department, the staff at the facility have "gone above and beyond to ensure the health of all residents and families was a top priority." The case making its way into the facility was unrelated to the staff's actions, the health department said.

Bailey emphasized that Life Care staff is trained in proper use of personal protective equipment and following all relevant guidelines for infection control.

"They are putting in heroic efforts to ensure that our patients are receiving excellent care," Bailey added.

"We stay in consistent communication with families and always welcome their questions and contact," Bailey continued. "Even though our visitation remains restricted, we're happy to coordinate phone calls, video chats or window visits."

Also Thursday, state health officials announced the death of a man who had been living in a Washakie County nursing home, marking Wyoming's 12th reported death in connection to COVID-19.

Testing at the facility -- Worland Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center -- has so far identified five cases among staff and six cases among residents.

Statewide, 608 laboratory-confirmed cases have been reported along with another 193 probable cases.

Officials say 546 people have recovered from the virus, which has been reported in 22 of the state's counties.