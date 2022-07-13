Are you walking around town with a little extra pep in your step? When people see you, are you strolling through a park and have your own chipper theme music? Is the smile on your face stretched out farther than a jack-o-lantern? Well, there's a reason for that.

The website Zippia recently released a study comparing and contrasting the different states and how happy they are in general.

Here's what they factor into happiness.

Depression Rates (The less depression, the happier the state)

Household Income (More is happier)

Unemployment (Less is happier)

Commute length (Shorter is happier)

Hours Worked (Less is happier)

Marriage Rate (More is happier)

So where does Wyoming wind up in this? Wyoming ranked the 9th happiest state in the country! The main reason we're happy according to Zippia is that we have high marriage rates and short commutes. I will say, not having long commutes to work is a great advantage. It does make me happy.

I would gloat about states bordering us being less happy, but that's not true. While we bested Colorado(16th) Utah is the happiest state in the country, followed by Montana coming in second. Nebraska is 4th and South Dakota is 6th, so we're really in a happy region of the country.

So, when you're standing at the water cooler at work today, and someone slaps you on the back and says, "workin' hard or hardly working" you just reply, "just happy to be here, Ted". It's always a Ted.

