Laramie County Sheriff’s Office Warns of Jury Duty Scam

The Laramie County Sheriff's Office is warning residents not to fall for an old scam that is making the rounds.

According to a Facebook post, someone claiming to be a deputy or sergeant with the department is calling people telling them they have missed jury duty and need to pay a fine.

"Please be aware that the Laramie County Sheriff's Department will never ask you for a monetary donation or ask that you pay for a fine over the phone," the post reads.

The sheriff's office says any potential scam call numbers should be blocked or ignored.