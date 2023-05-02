Kelly Walsh&#8217;s Isaak Mamot Signs With Bethany Lutheran

Kelly Walsh’s Isaak Mamot Signs With Bethany Lutheran

Isaak Mamot-Kelly Walsh

Kelly Walsh basketball player Isaak Mamot has elected to continue his athletic career at Bethany Lutheran College in Mankato, Minnesota. At 6-4, he displayed his versatility by canning 47, 3-pointers, and also led the team in rebounding with 104. Marmot averaged 11 points and 5 rebounds a game for the Trojans this past season. He displayed marked improvement in his senior season as he played in just 9 games in his junior campaign.

Mamot also played tennis for Kelly Walsh and as a junior in 2021, his #3 doubles team took 3rd at the State Tournament. Bethany Lutheran is a Division III school that competes in the Upper Midwest Athletic Conference.

Get our free mobile app

2023 Peach Basket Classic-Natrona Vs. Kelly Walsh

2023 Peach Basket Classic-Natrona Vs. Kelly Walsh
Filed Under: Bethany Lutheran, Boys Basketball, College Signings, Isaak Mamot, Kelly Walsh Trojans, WyoPreps
Categories: Casper Events, Casper News, Photos, Sports, Wyoming News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From K2 Radio