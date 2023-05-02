Kelly Walsh’s Isaak Mamot Signs With Bethany Lutheran

Kelly Walsh basketball player Isaak Mamot has elected to continue his athletic career at Bethany Lutheran College in Mankato, Minnesota. At 6-4, he displayed his versatility by canning 47, 3-pointers, and also led the team in rebounding with 104. Marmot averaged 11 points and 5 rebounds a game for the Trojans this past season. He displayed marked improvement in his senior season as he played in just 9 games in his junior campaign.

Mamot also played tennis for Kelly Walsh and as a junior in 2021, his #3 doubles team took 3rd at the State Tournament. Bethany Lutheran is a Division III school that competes in the Upper Midwest Athletic Conference.

Get our free mobile app