Kelly Walsh’s Allaire commits to Regis University volleyball

CASPER, Wyo. — Over the past four years, Kelly Walsh High School’s Kendal Allaire established herself as one of the top high school volleyball players in Wyoming. Now, she’s taking her athletic abilities to the next level after signing with Regis University on Tuesday.

Allaire first gave the sport a try in third grade, but her familiarity with it extends far past that.

“I’ve kind of always grown up around the sport,” she said. “My mom was a really good player who played D1 at the University of California Irvine, and so she passed her love for it to me. I went to a clinic in third grade and wanted to keep playing.”

As Allaire kept with the sport, her love for it only continued to grow. On the court, she was drawn to the fast pace and format of the game. Off the court, she said, she enjoyed the camaraderie shared with teammates.

By the time Allaire was in sixth grade, she knew she wanted to pursue volleyball past high school.

When she got to Kelly Walsh High School, it didn’t take long for her to become an integral part of the team, head coach Jeff Barkell said.

As a middle blocker, Allaire excels at stopping opposing hitters while also racking up her own kills with great efficiency. Barkell praised her court vision, timing and quick decision-making as traits that make her a force to be reckoned with at the net. He added that her dominance also allows her teammates to find greater success, as opposing teams often focus so much attention on her that it frees up the team’s hitters to find open kills.

He also pointed to her versatility as a skill which sets her apart from her peers.

“Kendal can play all over the court,” Barkell said. “She’s primarily a middle, but she can play right side, she can be a setter — she can really do it all.”

Allaire said that versatility caught the attention of the Regis coaching staff, adding that they plan to work with her to develop her many skillsets to see where she will best fit in at the collegiate level.

What Barkell said truly makes Allaire every coach’s dream, though, is her leadership in the locker room and calming presence on the court.

“She’s what they call a ‘glue guy,'” the head coach said. “She doesn’t say a lot, but when she talks, everyone listens. Her leadership helps the other players get better and find confidence in themselves. … Even if she wasn’t a great player — which she is — her leadership presence would make her a valuable part on any team.”

Looking back on Allaire’s senior season, Barkell said it’s hard to name her best performances, simply because she was great in every game. However, he pointed to contests against Green River and Thunder Basin as two where she was particularly able to have her way.

The Thunder Basin win, which came in the team’s playoff run, was an especially sweet one for Allaire, as it allowed her to get some revenge on the team that knocked the Trojans out of the playoffs in the year prior.

“That felt good,” she said with a smile.

Allaire finished off her high school career in storybook fashion, going out as a state champion.

“It’s so cool,” she said. “That was our goal from the start of the year, and accomplishing it is the greatest feeling ever.”

When it came time to pick a school to continue her athletic career at, Allaire considered Regis and Rocky Mountain College. Ultimately, she settled on Regis after she was impressed by the coaching staff and pedigree of the program, as well as considerations of being near family members, she said.

Looking back on her time as a KW Trojan, Allaire said she’s going to miss her teammates and friends most of all. However, looking to the future, she said she’s excited to see what awaits.

“I’m really looking forward to pushing myself and all the new experiences of college,” she said.