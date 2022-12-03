Jury Begins Deliberations in Harvey Weinstein Rape Trial

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The jury has begun deliberating in the Los Angeles trial of Harvey Weinstein.

Jurors will have to decide on two rape counts and five other sexual assault counts after hearing more than four weeks of evidence in the trial of the 70-year-old former movie mogul.

Weinstein is already serving a 23-year sentence for a conviction in New York and could be sentenced to more than 60 years in prison in California if convicted on all counts.

He has pleaded not guilty and denied engaging in any non-consensual sex.

Jurors had just a few hours to deliberate on Friday afternoon before a weekend break.