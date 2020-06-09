Judge: Company Can Seek Repossession of Wyoming Coal Shovels

GILLETTE, Wyo. (The Gillette (Wyo.) News Record) — A bankruptcy court judge is allowing a company to try to repossess two building-sized shovels crucial to operations at two Wyoming coal mines.

The judge at the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of West Virginia has ruled that Komatsu Mining Corp. may begin foreclosing on the shovels at Eagle Specialty Materials’ Eagle Butte and Belle Ayr mines in the Powder River Basin.

The Gillette News Record reports Komatsu claims Eagle Specialty and former owner Blackjewel owe millions of dollars on a maintenance contract for the shovels.

A lawyer said the mining companies don't dispute owing money on the shovels but the question is how much.