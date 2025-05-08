Join The Bid: Help Shape Casper’s Future With Property Purchase

The City of Casper is selling two city-owned properties, one located at the SW corner of West Collins and South Locust Street, and one located at the NW corner of Robertson Road and Trevett Lane.

The Locust Street property is approximately 5,000 square feet in area, and currently zoned R-3 (One to Four Unit Residential).

City of Casper City of Casper loading...

The Robertson/Trevett property is approximately 9-acres in size, and currently zoned AG (Urban Agriculture).

City of Casper City of Casper loading...

“By putting this excess City-owned land into productive, private use, we are encouraging economic development, reducing maintenance costs, and generating much-needed revenue for the City in a time of tightening budgets due to a reduction of property tax revenues,” explained Community Development Director Liz Becher.

Becher went on to explain that it is the City’s hope that the properties could be developed to provide much-needed housing to address the current shortage.

“According to a recently completed housing needs assessment, there is an immediate need for 1,800 dwelling units in the community.”

Per State law which regulates how municipalities may sell land/property, the City is accepting sealed bids for both properties.

Prior to bidding, interested parties should perform their due diligence, and request the Bid Terms/Conditions from the Community Development Department, by emailing planning@casperwy.gov, or calling 307-235-8241.

Bids must be received by Friday June 13, 2025, for the Robertson/Trevett property, and by Friday, June 20, 2025, for the Locust property.

Spring Field Guide for Spotting Birds Returning to Wyoming Audubon of the Rockies lists several places you can spot birds that have come back to the Cowboy State. Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, Townsquare Media