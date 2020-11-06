Jeffree Star Was Back In The Cowboy State This Week

One of Wyoming's latest celebrity transplants, make-up artist and YouTube personality, Jeffree Star, stopped in for a quick one day trip yesterday (Thursday, November 5th, 2020).

Although star didn't make a show of the visit by stopping in any Casper locations this go round, he did take the time to post a pic of his view, presumably on the way to his home in Kaycee, Wyoming.

Star made it known that he wasn't here long. He posted to his Instagram story earlier this morning (November 6th, 2020), that he was on his way back to Los Angeles, by sharing pics of him and his flight crew from the sky leaving the Natrona County International Airport.