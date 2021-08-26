It’s Dog Appreciation Day! Which Breed is Wyoming’s Favorite?

I mean, you can't choose just one...

Can you imagine a world without dogs? I was just looking at my dog Oliver the other day thinking how crazy it is to have an animal living in our home. But then I thought, he's more than just an animal... he's family. Dogs, and other pets, have a way of becoming a part of you. It's really something special.

With that being said, what kind of dog do you own?

Oliver is a morkiepoo. He's a mutt. A designer mutt, but still a mutt. He's got maltise, yorkshire terrier, and miniature poodle in him. He most resembles a yorkie though.

I know, I know... he's the cutest stinking thing you've ever seen. Of course, we all think that about our dogs. Which is why we get them in the first place, right? And that loveable breed is different for everyone.

You may love big dogs or fluffy dogs or tough dogs, etc. Everyone is different and there's a different dog for everyone.

And some that are extremely popular. According to the American Kennel Club, there are the top three dog breeds in America.

#1 Breed in America - Labrador Retriever (26 years straight)

#2 Breed in America - German Shepherd

#3 Breed in America - Golden Retriever

All gorgeous dogs and all dogs that I've considered owning myself. However, my husband wasn't too keen on getting a dog, so I compromised. We settled on a small breed that didn't shed and honestly we've never regretted it. Oliver is everything to us.

Now, when you look at each state individually, things change. Some states prefer certain breeds to others. Who is top dog in our state?

According to this list, we love border collies in Wyoming.

#1 Breed in Wyoming - Border Collie

It's a pretty perfect fit in the Cowboy State. Most border collies are extremely useful on a farm or ranch. They are smart and highly trainable. Just make sure they have plenty of room to run around.

