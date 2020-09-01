It Looks Like Fall Already At Jackson Hole & Here Are 9 Pics To Prove It
It's the first of September 2020 now, but the last few days of August saw a dramatic drop in temperatures through the state over the weekend. Some areas of Wyoming, specifically in the higher elevations even saw some snowfall.
Jackson Hole was one of the Cowboy State's cities that was on the receiving end of said snow. The cooler temperatures already has Jackson looking like fall, although summer isn't officially over yet.
Enter your number to get our free mobile app