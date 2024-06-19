Injury with Heavy Equipment Results in Fatality at Fremont Canyon Power Plant in Natrona County

At around 11:00 AM this morning the Natrona County Fire District fire-EMS and deputies responded to an accident involving injury with heavy equipment in the Fremont Canyon Power Plant off of Kortes Road.

When they arrived, responders made access into the Canyon and tragically, one individual was discovered dead.

Investigators are currently on scene. The Natrona County Coroners Office will notify next of kin and release additional information at an appropriate time.

The investigation is ongoing, the area will remain occupied for an extended period of time as recovery operations continue. More information will be provided as it becomes available.

The following video was submitted by Brian Gish.

Skier Films Himself Getting Caught in Avalanche in Jackson Hole 2023 Gallery Credit: Screenshot Courtesy of Owen Leeper