I-25 Closed to High, Light Profile Vehicles Between Douglas and Wheatland

According to the Wyoming Department of Transportation, I-25 is closed to light, high profile vehicles between Douglas and Wheatland.

Current wind gusts in this area have topped 43 mph with average wind speeds of 30 mph.

In the Casper area, weather stations are reporting wind gusts ~30 mph.

Some highways in Lusk are reopening. U.S. 18/20, I-25 to Lusk is open, as is U.S. 85, Lingle to Newcastle.

U.S. 20, Lusk to the Nebraska border remains closed as U.S. 20 is closed in Western Nebraska.

