Human-to-Human Transmission Confirmed in China Coronavirus

The head of a Chinese government expert team says human-to-human transmission has been confirmed in an outbreak of a new coronavirus.

State media said Monday that the leader of the National Health Commission team said two people in southern China caught the diseases from family members.

The English-language China Daily newspaper said the National Health Commission task force also found that some medical workers have tested positive for the virus.

Human-to-human transmission could make the virus spread more quickly and widely.

The outbreak is believed to have started from people who picked it up at a fresh food market in the city of Wuhan in central China.