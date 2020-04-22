Human Bones Found in West Cheyenne Backyard, Police Say

Human bones were unearthed in the backyard of a west Cheyenne home Tuesday evening, according to police.

Officer David Inman says workers were repairing a sewer line at the home in the 1000 block of W. 29th Street when they discovered the skeletal remains.

"After further investigation, no foul play is suspected," said Inman. "It was also discovered that the area the residence was built on was also a burial site back in 1871."

The case has been turned over to the Laramie County Coroner’s Office and Wyoming State Anthropologist.