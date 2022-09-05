* University of Wyoming press release

LARAMIE -- On Monday, Wyoming Cowboy place-kicker John Hoyland was named the Mountain West Conference Special Teams Player of the Week for his performance last Saturday in a 40-37 double-overtime home win over Tulsa.

Hoyland tied a career high with four field goals in helping the Wyoming Cowboys to the victory over American Athletic Conference member Tulsa.

He kicked a career long 55-yard field goal in the fourth quarter to pull Wyoming to within a touchdown at 27-34. Hoyland also kicked a clutch 25-yard field goal in the first overtime to force a second overtime.

In the second overtime, Hoyland scored the winning field goal from 30 yards out to give the Cowboys their 40-37 win.

Hoyland was a perfect 4 of 4 in PATs and was 4 of 5 in field goals with his only miss being a 44-yard field goal that hit the right upright in the fourth quarter, but he came back to make both of his overtime field goals after that miss to secure the Cowboys’ victory.

In addition, Hoyland’s seven kickoffs resulted in six touchbacks and only one kickoff return for 21 yards.

The sophomore from Broomfield, Colo., where he played at Legacy High School earned Second Team All-Mountain West Conference honors in 2020, and he was named to the 2020 Football Writers Association of America (FWAA) Freshman All-America team.

This is Hoyland’s second Mountain West Special Teams Player of the Week award of his career. He also earned the award in the 2020 season opener at Nevada. That was Hoyland's first-career start.