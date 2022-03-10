How Will COVID end? Experts Look to Past Epidemics for Clues
NEW YORK (AP) — Two years into the COVID-19 pandemic, most of the world has seen a dramatic improvement in infections, hospitalizations and death rates in recent weeks, signaling the crisis appears to be winding down.
But how will it end?
Past epidemics may provide clues.
One thing experts have learned is that it can be a long drawn-out process.
This includes different types of endings that may not all occur at the same time.
There is the “medical end,” when disease recedes, the “political end,” when government disease prevention measures cease, and the “social end,” when people move on.
