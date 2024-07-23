Horse Nations Indian Relay Council Championship of Champions Set to Return to Casper This Fall

The Central Wyoming Fairgrounds will welcome the return of the Championship of Champions Indian Relay Race, September 20-22, in Casper, Wyoming.

“The Championship of Champions Indian Relay Races brings a lot of excitement and incredible competition to Casper and it’s wonderful to be able to showcase Native American culture at this exciting event,” said Angela Berry, Marketing & Promotions for Central Wyoming Fair & PRCA Rodeo. “It’s fun to see fans come not only from Casper, but also from all over the State of Wyoming, across the United States and Canada to watch this iconic competition!

An annual event, it welcomes the best riders and teams from tribal nations through Arizona, Idaho, Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, Washington, Wyoming and Canada. Teams consist of one rider, three horses, two holders and a mugger, with racers making one lap around the track and switching horses twice in front of the grandstands.

“This has become an iconic fall event in Casper,” said Wayne Stewart, Director of Marketing & Communications for Visit Casper. “It’s a beautiful time of year to visit the area and watch incredible athletes from around the West, Midwest and Canada compete to become champions.”

This year’s event includes men’s relay, women’s relay, a junior relay, youth relay and kids relay, as well as vendors that include concessions, arts & crafts and informational. Prior to the Championship of Champions event, teams must compete in at least two races. This year will be the largest purse they have competed for in recent history.