Hong Kong customs seize record meth haul worth $140 million

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong customs seized nearly 2 tons of liquid methamphetamine in the city’s biggest-ever meth bust. Officials say the drugs had been concealed in bottles labeled as coconut water in a cargo shipment that arrived in Hong Kong from Mexico by sea. The haul was seized Oct. 23 and is estimated to be worth $140 million. Officials said Saturday that the bust is the largest on record among meth cases in terms of the amount and market value. Authorities are still investigating the case, and no arrests have been made.

