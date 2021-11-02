Here’s Where You Can Go to Vote in Natrona County

It's election day in Natrona County, and many people may be unclear where they need to go to vote.

Luckily the county has a website people can visit to find out where their polling location is based on their address.

The site, Geosmart Online Mapping System, includes a map of the almost 20 polling locations in the county that people can go to cast their vote either for or against the proposed six cent sales tax that is on the ballot.

All you need to do is type your address into the search bar and it'll provide a popup with where your polling location is and its address.

There are many polling locations around town, from the Natrona County Public Library and the Senior Citizens Center on 4th Street, to the Bressler Ranch on Thirty Three Mile Road and at the Poison Spider School.