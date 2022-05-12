Here Are Fascinating Stories Of Why People Live In Wyoming

Wyoming is a great place to live, living here we all know that. One of the funniest things I hear from Wyomingites is...

Stop telling people how great it is here, we don't want them here

According to the U.S. Bureau of the Census, over the last 30+ years there's been an increase of 125,215 people in Wyoming. That number doesn't break down how many people have moved in or out, babies born and deaths. If you look back further than that, since 1970 there have been nearly 250,000 more people living in Wyoming.

Considering the population of the entire state (somewhere around 578,000) is just over 20,000 more people than the city of Denver, I think it's safe to say that there is still plenty of room for us to stretch out a little.

Seeing that every year there's a population increase, hearing the stories of how people landed in Wyoming is pretty cool.

The full blooded Wyomingite story is short and simple...Born here.

For many it's the same story...came to visit and fell in love with the state. Either staying and never leaving or when they got home, started the process of finding a way to move here.

Some where brought here kicking and screaming by parents or a spouse.

Quite a few came in for work and some will leave when their next job opportunity arises

Many got here by accident, like in a Hallmark movie.

Personally, mine was a combination of "came to visit and fell in love with the state" and "came in for work". My first visit was in the early 90's when I was 12, then came back to visit multiple times through the years. Then one year ago, I got the great pleasure of accepting a job in the Cowboy State.

Other people's move stories truly are fascinating, some thought it was temporary but stayed, others knew from the start this was the final move and others wanted out quick.

Here's My Story Of Why I Moved To Wyoming

