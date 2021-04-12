Moves to Wyoming Pick Up During COVID Pandemic

GILLETTE, Wyo. (AP) — People in the real estate business say they're seeing more people who want to move to Wyoming from out of state.

Aaron Cannon and his family began looking last year to move away from Raleigh, North Carolina.

Cannon's brother had moved to Gillette and that's where they went, too. Cannon tells the Gillette News-Record he loves Wyoming's history, politics and people.

He has experience in the catering business and is opening a burger and chicken restaurant called Ranch and Roost.

Gillette real estate agent Pat Avery says he was expecting slow business during the coronavirus pandemic but the opposite has happened.