Heat Wave: Wyoming Cities See Record Temps On Monday

The National Weather Service in Riverton says Wyoming broke some longstanding high-temperature records on Monday.

Lander, which saw a high of 59 broke a record of 58 from 1889 and 1901.

Get our free mobile app

Meanwhile, Casper's 61 broke a record of 58 that's stood since 1945.

Rock Springs broke a record of 52 (1980 and 1999) that was in place from 1996.

Riverton shattered a former record of 55 set in 1996 with a high of 63.

And the weather service predicts that the area is expected to see more.

Casper is set to have a high of 64 on Thursday. Friday and Saturday could see highs of 51 and 54, respectively.