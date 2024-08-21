HAZMAT Crash Closed I-80 from Cheyenne to Wamsutter

A Hazmat crash that closed I-80 westbound from Cheyenne to Wamsutter has been cleared and roads are now reopening.

At this time all lanes are still blocked westbound near Wamsutter at milepost 180. Be prepared to stop, expect delays. US 30/287 remains closed.

WYO 130 and WYO 210 are open to local traffic; neither are a suitable alternative route to I-80.

WYDOT has not yet commented on what the hazardous materials spilled were specifically. We will update this post when that information is available.