Groups Sow Doubt About COVID Vaccine Before One Even Exists
NEW YORK (AP) — Public health experts say a vaccine may be the best chance of stopping the coronavirus.
Yet even though it could be months or years before a working vaccine is ready, groups that have spread misinformation about immunizations in the past are raising doubts.
Some claim vaccine trials will be dangerously rushed; others say better treatments are being ignored to enrich vaccine makers.
Then there are more far-reaching claims that Microsoft founder Bill Gates plans to use a vaccine to inject microchips into people or reduce the world's population.
Experts say such claims could prove lethal if they undermine support for vaccines.
