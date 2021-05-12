Governor Orders Wyoming Flags To Half-Staff On May 15
Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon has followed up a presidential proclamation of Saturday as Peace Officers Memorial Day by ordering all U.S. and State of Wyoming flags to be flown at half-staff on May 15.
That's according to a news release from the Governor's Office. Below is the presidential proclamation:
A PROCLAMATION
Every day, we ask a great deal of the men and women of our Nation's
law enforcement agencies; from ensuring public safety, to serving
as front-line workers, to responding to incidents involving
domestic violence, substance use disorders, mental health
challenges, and homelessness, often with limited resources. Every
morning, our Nation's law enforcement officers pin on a badge and
go to work, not knowing what the day will bring, and hoping to come
home safely. This year, even as the COVID-19 pandemic took a
physical, mental, and emotional toll, our officers, deputies, and
troopers demonstrated courage and dedication in continuing to
support our communities. As we recognize Peace Officers Memorial
Day and Police Week, we honor those who lost their lives in the
line of duty, and thank them on behalf of this grateful Nation for
their service.
The economic toll of the COVID-19 pandemic has strained State,
local, and Tribal budgets -- forcing many communities to stretch
their funding, consider layoffs, and reduce public services. My
Administration will support our Nation's law enforcement agencies
and officers and work to ensure they have the resources and
research tools they need to do their jobs successfully and the
funding necessary to enhance officer safety and wellness, including
improving access to mental health services. We will also continue
to bolster initiatives that protect our law enforcement officers'
physical safety -- including those that provide for bulletproof
vests and active shooter training.
This year, we also recognize that in many of our communities,
especially Black and brown communities, there is a deep sense of
distrust towards law enforcement; a distrust that has been
exacerbated by the recent deaths of several Black and brown people
at the hands of law enforcement. These deaths have resulted in a
profound fear, trauma, pain, and exhaustion for many Black and
brown Americans, and the resulting breakdown in trust between law
enforcement and the communities they have sworn to protect and
serve ultimately makes officers' jobs harder and more dangerous as
well. In order to rebuild that trust, our State, local, and
Federal Government and law enforcement agencies must protect
constitutional rights, ensure accountability for misconduct, and
embrace policing that reflects community values and ensures
community safety. These approaches benefit those who wear the
badge and those who count on their protection.
We must also stop tasking law enforcement with problems that are
far beyond their jurisdictions. From providing emergency health
care to resolving school discipline issues, our communities rely on
the police to perform services that often should be the duty of
other institutions. We then accuse the police of failure when
responsibility lies with public policy choices they did not
make. Supporting our law enforcement officers requires that we
invest in underfunded public systems that provide health care,
counseling, housing, education, and other social services.
There are many ways we can demonstrate appreciation for our law
enforcement heroes. We recognize acts of bravery through the
Public Safety Officer Medal of Valor and the Law Enforcement
Congressional Badge of Bravery. We must also acknowledge the
challenge and value of their service through the Law Enforcement
Mental Health and Wellness Act of 2017 and the Supporting and
Treating Officers in Crisis Act of 2019. Should tragedy strike,
Public Safety Officers' benefits must be available for the families
of officers who lose their lives or are catastrophically injured in
the line of duty.
This country asks much of our Federal, State, Tribal, and local
police officers and deputies, and it is our solemn responsibility
to ensure that those who protect and serve have the training,
resources, and support they need to do their jobs well. My
Administration will do everything we can to support the men and
women who so courageously protect us.
By a joint resolution approved October 1, 1962, as amended (76
Stat. 676), and by Public Law 103-322, as amended (36 U.S.C. 136-
137), the President has been authorized and requested to designate
May 15 of each year as "Peace Officers Memorial Day" and the week
in which it falls as "Police Week."
NOW, THEREFORE, I, JOSEPH R. BIDEN JR., President of the United
States of America, do hereby proclaim May 15, 2021, as Peace
Officers Memorial Day and May 9 through May 15, 2021, as Police
Week. I call upon all Americans to observe these events with
appropriate ceremonies and activities. I also call on the
Governors of the United States and its Territories, and appropriate
officials of all units of government, to direct that the flag be
flown at half-staff on Peace Officers Memorial Day. I further
encourage all Americans to display the flag from their homes and
businesses on that day.
IN WITNESS WHEREOF, I have hereunto set my hand this seventh day of
May, in the year of our Lord two thousand twenty-one, and of the
Independence of the United States of America the two hundred and
forty-fifth.
JOSEPH R. BIDEN JR