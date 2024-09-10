Governor orders flags be flown at half-staff statewide for Sept. 11

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Gov. Mark Gordon has ordered both the U.S. and State of Wyoming flag be flown at half-staff statewide from sunrise to sunset on Wednesday, Sept. 11, Patriot Day, to honor and pay our respects to the individuals who lost their lives in the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001.

“For those of us who remember that day, it has become an indelible memory of how our nation must be ever vigilant,” Gordon stated in a news release Tuesday. “For all of us, this tragedy will always serve as a reminder of the strength, resilience and compassion we possess in the face of devastating loss. I urge all citizens to take a moment to commemorate and honor the Americans who were lost, who were injured and who saved lives on that tragic day, and to do our part to never forget.”

By a joint resolution approved Dec. 18, 2001 (Public Law 107-89), Congress has designated September 11 of each year as “Patriot Day,” and by Public Law 111-13, approved April 21, 2009, Congress has requested the observance of Sept. 11 as an annually recognized “National Day of Service and Remembrance.”

The Governor’s proclamation recognizing Sept. 11, 2024, as Patriot Day and National Day of Service and Remembrance is attached and may be found here. A presidential proclamation can be found here