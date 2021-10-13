Gov. Gordon Says He is Working On Challenge To Biden Shot Mandate

Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon says he and Wyoming Attorney General Bridget Hill are continuing to work on a legal challenge to President Biden's COVID-19 mandate.

The president's executive order would essentially require people working for companies with 100 or more employees to either get fully vaccinated against the coronavirus or submit test results showing that they have tested negative for COVID.

While Biden issued the order last month, officials with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration [OSHA] have been writing workplace regulations to implement the order. As of Wednesday morning, that process was not complete, meaning the order has not been implemented and that there is no specific rule yet to challenge in court.

Gordon, in a Wednesday news release, said a "joint letter from 24 attorneys general explained that the President’s edict is broad, inexact, and utilizes a rarely-used provision in Federal law that allows it to be effective immediately."

Gordon has said since the issuance of the order that while he thinks people should get vaccinated against COVID-19, he is opposed to a federal mandate on the shots.

In his release, the governor went on to say

“Government must resist the temptation to intrude in private sector interests.”

He added “It is neither conservative nor Republican to replace one form of tyranny with another,” he added. “Doing so is antithetical to our American form of government, even if it is for something we like. I will stand firm against unconstrained governmental overreach regardless of where or when it occurs.”

Wyoming legislative leaders said on Tuesday that they are formally polling state lawmakers on a possible special session of the legislature to resident the Biden vaccine mandate.

Such a session, if it is held, will probably be scheduled for Oct. 26-29.