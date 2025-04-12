Gov. Gordon appoints Bridget Hill to Wyoming Supreme Court

CASPER, Wyo. — Gov. Mark Gordon recently appointed Attorney General Bridget Hill to the Wyoming Supreme Court.

That’s according to a release from the governor’s office, which states that Hill is replacing the seat left open by former Chief Justice Kate Fox, who retired.

According to the release, Hill has served as the Wyoming attorney general since 2019. She oversaw the work of all attorneys at the Office of the Attorney General. Hill also served as the director of the Wyoming Office of State Lands and Investments from 2013 to 2018. This came after serving in the Attorney Genera’s office for eight years, in a variety of roles.

“She began her professional legal career as a Staff Attorney for Wyoming Supreme Court Justices Michael Golden and Larry Lehman,” the release notes. “A Wyoming native, Hill attended Saratoga High School and earned her Bachelors and Juris Doctor degrees from the University of Wyoming.”

Gordon is extremely pleased by Hill’s appointment.

“With her retirement, Chief Justice Fox leaves a singular legacy. Her tenure has set high standards for the Supreme Court, making this selection from three well-qualified candidates particularly challenging,” Gordon said. “After careful consideration, I chose General Hill because she possesses a deep and original understanding of both Wyoming and Constitutional law. She has dedicated her legal career to public service and has proven her ability to examine issues from all perspectives. She reflects a level of integrity that is as valuable as it is admirable.”

Hill said she is thankful for the opportunity.

“I am honored by the Governor’s decision to select me for this position, as I have tremendous respect and reverence for the work of the Wyoming Supreme Court,” she said. “Chief Justice Fox leaves tremendously big shoes to fill. I know the Governor was faced with an extremely difficult decision, as I have great admiration for the legal abilities and gifts of Judge Healy and Anna Reeves Olsen. I will do my best to continue the great work of the Court.”

According to the release, Wyoming’s judicial selection began with the Judicial Nominatic Commission, which considers applications from interested individuals when a judicial vacancy occurs. The commission include three attorneys that are elected by the Wyoming State Bar, three non-attorney members appointed by the governor and the chief justice of the Wyoming Supreme Court.

“The Commission reviews applications and selects candidates for in-person interviews,” the release states. “They consider factors such as legal knowledge, professional recommendations, and community involvement. The Commission then submits three nominees for the position to the Governor for his consideration.”

Hill’s appointment is effective May 28, 2025.