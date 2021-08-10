Gov. Andrew Cuomo Resigns Over Sexual Harassment Allegations

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo says he will resign over a barrage of sexual harassment allegations.

The Democrat's fall from grace comes after he was widely hailed nationally for his detailed daily briefings and leadership during the darkest days of COVID-19.

The three-term governor’s decision was announced Tuesday and will take effect in two weeks.

Momentum had been building in the Legislature to remove him by impeachment after an investigation overseen by New York's attorney general found that Cuomo sexually harassed at least 11 women.

Cuomo called some of the allegations fabricated and forcefully denied touching anyone inappropriately.