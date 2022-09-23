Got Grass? Grazing and Ag Leases in Natrona County Could be Yours

The Office of State Lands and Investments (OSLI) is offering vacant grazing and agricultural leases on two areas in Natrona County for bid:

Lease No. 1-7465, Natrona County, Containing 1,400.00 acres.

Lease No. 1-8658, Natrona County, Containing 320.00 acres.

OSLI will accept applications and sealed bids through October 12.

Grazing and agricultural leases expire after 10 years, but can be renewed at the end of the term or 120 days prior to the expiration date.

These specific leases are for grazing livestock and/or raising crops.

For the Natrona County lease containing 1,400.00 acres, the minimum acceptable bid is $2,328.48 per year. (See the purple portion of the map in the figure below).

For the Natrona County lease containing 320.00 acres, the minimum acceptable bid is $452.76 per year. (See the grey portion of the map in the figure below).

For more information, visit lands.wyo.gov.

