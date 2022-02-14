Gorgeous Wyoming Cabin is the Perfect Home Away From Home

In Wyoming, many of us specifically love living here because of how close we are to nature.

Those of us that live in Central Wyoming know that the quick drive to Casper Mountain and its forests and trails is a definite perk to living here.

But, for many people that 20-minute drive to the mountains is still a bit too far.

For those of you that are among that group, I'd like to share with you this gorgeous Wyoming cabin that is the perfect home away from home.

It's located in Thayne, Wyoming with is in the Star Valley area of Wyoming. Star Valley is known for its beautiful views of the surrounding mountains, and its lush river valleys.

As someone who is not normally a fan of homes that have 100% wooden interiors (I prefer painted walls with wood beam details and accents) I was pleasantly surprised at how warm, bright, and inviting this custom cabin home was.

If the beauty of this home wasn't enough to convince you that it's worth checking out, we want to mention a few more features.

This custom home was created especially to heat well, which can be a problem in some large open concept homes.

It also has an attached garage (a must if you plan to visit the cabin in the Winter), and there is a large golf course located only a few minutes away.

The price tag on this cabin is 1.5 Million Dollars.

