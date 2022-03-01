Gordon to Lift COVID-19 Emergency Declaration on March 14

Governor Mark Gordon announced he plans to end Wyoming’s COVID-19 Public Health Emergency (PHE) declaration on March 14.

The initial executive order was issued on March 13, 2020, and ordered the Wyoming national guard to be prepared to assist in addressing issues that arise due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gordon said:

"As we see our case numbers and hospitalizations receding, it is time to begin the shift to a new phase. This virus will be with us for the foreseeable future and we should manage it appropriately," Gordon said. "That means being personally responsible for one’s own health and respectful of your family and neighbors. Use the tools we now have available and stay home when you’re sick."

COVID-19 cases in Wyoming and across the country have been falling in the past few months as the wave of omicron cases appears to be dying down.

The year started in Wyoming with 1,005 cases on Jan. 3, up to an all-time high of 4,085 cases on Jan. 18, then down to 1,979 cases on Jan. 31, and has continued to decrease down to 514 cases on Feb. 14, and most recently 192 cases on Feb. 28.

Deaths meanwhile have increased slightly in recent weeks, going from 46 on Jan. 4, down to 13 on Jan. 18, up to 25 on Feb. 1, 22 on Feb. 15, and most recently 29 on Feb. 22.

In a press release, Gordon said he has been coordinating with impacted agencies and licensing boards to ensure they are prepared to make necessary adjustments.

The scope of impacts include:

The expiration of the federally funded SNAP emergency allotment taking effect May 1, 2022.

Elimination of emergency rule changes to licensure requirements for the Board of Medicine and Board of Nursing

Gordon said:

"I extend my appreciation to our medical community, first responders, public health officials, and National Guard volunteers statewide who have shown their commitment to the people of Wyoming throughout this pandemic," Gordon said. "As we wind down from the emergency, the public can expect to see some changes in how information is relayed."

The release states that the Wyoming Department of Health will continue to serve as a resource for COVID-19 information and support, but Michael Pearlman, Communications Director for Gordon's office, said there will be changes to reporting process in the coming weeks, but the specifics are unclear at this time.