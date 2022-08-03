Gordon Orders Flag Flown Half Staff Following House Member Death

Announced in a press release, Governor Mark Gordon ordered both the U.S. and State of Wyoming flags to be flown at half-staff statewide immediately until midnight on Thursday, Aug. 4 in honor of Representative Jackie Walorski.

Walorski, 58, died Wednesday in an automobile accident, along with two staffers, Zach Potts and Emma Thomson.

According to the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office, a car heading north went into the opposing lane and collided head-on with a southbound sports utility car.

Walorski has represented Indiana's 2nd Congressional District as a Republican in the United States House of Representatives since 2013.

Wyoming Representative Liz Cheney put out a statement on Twitter, offering her condolence for all three people that died in the accident.

"Heartbroken to hear the terrible news about Jackie Walorski, Zachary Potts and Emma Thompson. There was no more dedicated or effective member of Congress than Jackie. I was proud to be her friend. Phil and I are keeping Jackie, Zachary and Emma’s families in our prayers."

Wyoming Senator Cynthia Lummis also put out a statement on Twitter saying how heartbroken she was to hear the news.

"I am heartbroken after hearing the news of my friend Jackie Walorski’s untimely death. I am praying for her husband Dean as he navigates this horrible tragedy. As a widow myself, I am unfortunately all too familiar with what he is experiencing now. It was an honor to serve with Jackie and get to know her and her husband. Her light and love for Indiana will be sorely missed in the U.S. House."