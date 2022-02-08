Gordon Announces Annual Wyoming Prayer Breakfast

The annual Prayer Breakfast will take place at 6:30 A.M. on Feb. 16 at the Little America Hotel and Resort in Cheyenne.

Get our free mobile app

According to a press release by the governor's office, Amberley Snyder, a professional barrel racer who was involved in a 2010 rollover truck accident in Wyoming that left her paralyzed from the waist down, will be a keynote speaker for the event.

Gordon said:

"We are incredibly grateful for the support of Wyoming’s people, as this year’s event is completely sold out."

The event is sponsored by Black Hills Energy, Cowboy Skill, the Wyoming Hospital Association, Cheyenne Frontier Days, Jonah Bank of Wyoming, Wyoming Energy Futures, Century 21 Bell Real Estate, Town and Country Supermarket Liquors, UniWyo Federal Credit Union, Western Vista Credit Union, and Wyoming Downs.

While the breakfast last year on March 4 was held online due to COVID-19, this year's event will be in person.

On March 4, 2021, there were 69 COVID-19 cases in Wyoming, while on Feb. 7 there were 880, down from the previous high of 4,085 on Jan. 18, 2022.

It is unclear if the event this year will take any COVID-19 precautions.

The Wyoming Governor’s Prayer Breakfast goes back to the National Prayer Breakfast tradition, held annually in Washington, D.C. since 1953.

The breakfast is non-denominational and nonpartisan and is hosted by Governor Gordon and the Wyoming Governor’s Residence Foundation.