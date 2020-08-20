Goodyear: Attire Supporting Police OK, but No Political Gear

WASHINGTON (AP) — The CEO and president of Goodyear Tire and Rubber Co. says it will allow employees to wear attire supporting law enforcement, though it will continue to ask them not to express support for any political candidates while on the job.

CEO Rich Kramer says Goodyear “strongly supports our law enforcement partners.”

He says the company has clarified its policy “to make it clear associates can express support for law enforcement through apparel at Goodyear facilities.”

President Donald Trump on Wednesday urged supporters to boycott Goodyear tires, tweeting that the Ohio-based company had “announced a BAN ON MAGA HATS.”