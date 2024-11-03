Good Samaritan leaves winterwear throughout downtown Casper

CASPER, Wyo. — Wyoming winters can be brutally cold and downright dangerous for those not properly protected from the elements. To help some of the community’s vulnerable members during the cold months to come, an anonymous person — or group of people — recently left pieces of winter clothing throughout downtown.

Winter hats and scarves on Saturday were spotted in several places, including on benches, stone walls, sculptures and more. Each article of clothing was accompanied by a note encouraging anyone feeling cold to help themselves to one of the items.

According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, predictions for Natrona County are uncertain heading into the 2024–25 winter. Data from the NWS’s Climate Prediction Center show there is a roughly equal chance of the winter being either warmer or colder than average. This follows an abnormally mild winter in the year prior due to the warming effects of El Niño, and one of the snowiest winters on record from the year before that.

Residents should take steps during the winter to stay safe amid dangerously low temperatures. Residents are urged to check forecasts and road closures regularly, and keep a blanket and safety kit in their vehicle in case of emergency.