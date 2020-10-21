Giuliani Shown in Hotel Bedroom Scene in New ‘Borat’ Movie

NEW YORK (AP) — Rudy Giuliani is shown in a compromising position in a hotel room with a young woman acting as a journalist in a scene in Sacha Baron Cohen’s sequel to “Borat.”

The scene shows Giuliani on a bed, tucking in his shirt with his hand down his pants after the woman helps him remove recording equipment.

Giuliani calls the scene “a hit job" and says he realized he was being set up.

Trolling those close to President Donald Trump is a central theme of the sequel to the 2006 mockumentary that saw Borat travel the United States espousing sexist, racist and anti-Semitic views.