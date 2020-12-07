Lawmakers Who Met With Giuliani Scramble After COVID News

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says his personal attorney Rudy Giuliani is “doing very well” after contracting the coronavirus.

Meanwhile, lawmakers in states Giuliani visited last week on behalf of the president’s push to subvert his election loss are scrambling to make sure they did not contract the virus.

Giuliani has on numerous occasions met with officials for hours at a time without wearing a mask, including hearings with state lawmakers in Arizona, Georgia and Michigan last week.

Fallout from Giuliani’s diagnosis continued Monday as the Michigan House announced it had canceled its voting session scheduled for Tuesday.

Arizona's legislature also canceled in-person meetings.