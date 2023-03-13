It's National Girl Scouts Week. Yesterday marked teh 11th birthday of the youth organization.

They commemorated the day in 1912 when Juliette Gordon Low officially registered the organization's first 18 girl members in Savannah, Georgia.

After more than a century, the Girl Scout Movement continues.

National Girl Scout Week is seven days when girls can show off their Girl Scout pride and lift up all that this worldwide sisterhood has given them, their community, and the world.

Girl Scouts of Wyoming and Montana have 5,700 girls and 2,500 adults with national membership at 2.5 million.