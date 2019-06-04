Gillette Man Dies After Driving Semi Into Ravine West of Laramie

A 36-year-old Gillette man is dead after driving his semi into a ravine west of Laramie Monday night.

Wyoming Highway Patrol Sgt. Jeremy Beck says the crash occurred at milepost 29 on Wyoming 230 around 8:25 p.m.

Beck says Juan Aguayo-Gonzalez was headed east when he failed to negotiate a slight left-hand curve, exited the roadway and plunged to the bottom of a ravine.

Aguayo-Gonzalez​ was wearing his seat belt, but died at the scene.

The crash remained under investigation as of Tuesday.

