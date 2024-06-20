Generous Volunteers Build Beds for Casper Kids in Need

All children deserve a safe, comfortable place to lay their heads and dream.

In Wyoming and across the United States, too many children go without a bed, sometimes even a pillow, to sleep. These children sleep on couches, and even the floor.

Sleep in Heavenly Peace is an organization dedicated to building, assembling and delivering top-notch bunk beds to families in need.

Wyoming has chapters in Casper, Cheyenne, and Worland.

This year Casper Probation and Parole recruited volunteers from the community, including the Casper Police Department, the Wyoming Department of Family Services, and Platte Valley Bank. Platte Valley Bank also donated the wood used to build the ebds.

With their combined generosity, they were able to build 20 beds for children in need.

How it Began

Sleep in Heavenly Peace started in a garage during Christmastime with a single project to build one bed for a family in need.

Leftover wood prompted a question they posed as a post on Facebook: "Who else could benefit from this bunk?"

The post received a flood of requests from other families in need, along with an army of people looking to help.

They are now located in nearly every state and even expanded into Canada.

"If a child needs a bed, we want to make sure they get one. NO KID SLEEPS ON THE FLOOR IN OUR TOWN!®" reads a mission statement on the original site.

