Gas Prices Rise Slightly in Wyoming and Nationally Over 6 Cents

Average gasoline prices in Wyoming have risen 0.4 cents in the last week, averaging $3.65 a gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy surveys.

Prices in Wyoming are 20.8 cents lower than a month ago and 22.8 cents higher than a year ago, with the cheapest station in Wyoming being priced at $3.19 a gallon Sunday while the most expensive was $4.79 a gallon.

Natrona County is currently the second cheapest county in the state at an average gas price of $3.31 a gallon on Monday, with Laramie County as the cheapest at $3.30 a gallon, while Teton County is the most expensive at an average of $4.37 a gallon.

The national average price of gasoline has risen 6.2 cents in the last week, averaging $3.78 a gallon Monday, with the national average down 11.5 cents from a month ago and 37.8 cents higher from a year ago.

Wyoming is the 24th most expensive state in the country, Georgia is the cheapest at $3.08 a gallon while California is the most expensive state at an average of $5.37 a gallon.

Crude oil prices have risen over the past week, up to $93 a barrel, increasing $6 from the previous week and higher than a recent low of $76 a barrel on Sept. 26, while the price of diesel has decreased 3.4 cents in the past week, down to $5.32 a gallon on Monday.

Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, said:

"Just over half of the nation's 50 states saw gasoline prices rise last week, pulling the national average back up for the time being due to big jumps in the Great Lakes and continued increases in New England and mid-Atlantic states," De Haan said. "For now, the rise in the Great Lakes, brought on by tight supply, has already started to ease, and declines should start again. In the northeastern U.S., prices are likely to inch up a bit more. National diesel supply remains tight, but supplies of diesel did see a slight rise last week. The majority of stations, especially away from the East Coast and Northeast, should have very few issues with diesel supply, though some stations in those regions could see diesel delivery times slip. Brief outages at a limited number of stations are possible, but with refineries continuing to churn out product and maintenance wrapping up, I'm optimistic the situation will improve."

